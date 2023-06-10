Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.408) and total hits (63) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is seventh in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Diaz has had a hit in 38 of 53 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (35.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (39.6%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 53 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.321
|AVG
|.308
|.409
|OBP
|.406
|.569
|SLG
|.549
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|21/15
|K/BB
|15/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.