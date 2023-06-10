On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.408) and total hits (63) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is seventh in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Diaz has had a hit in 38 of 53 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (35.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (39.6%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 of 53 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .321 AVG .308 .409 OBP .406 .569 SLG .549 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 17 RBI 17 21/15 K/BB 15/13 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings