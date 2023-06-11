Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (17.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (46.3%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .286 AVG .177 .313 OBP .212 .532 SLG .355 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 6 21/3 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings