For die-hard college baseball fans, the more games you get to see, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Sunday, June 11.

Watch Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Wake Forest vs Alabama Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Duke vs Virginia Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Oral Roberts vs Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch LSU vs Kentucky Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Stanford vs Texas Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Every team's journey toward the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and concludes with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.