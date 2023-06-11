After hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .294 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 50), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 20 .280 AVG .312 .345 OBP .333 .610 SLG .377 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 20 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 10/3 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings