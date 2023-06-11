The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 32 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 of 57 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .260 AVG .269 .339 OBP .352 .510 SLG .473 11 XBH 11 7 HR 4 27 RBI 17 18/9 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings