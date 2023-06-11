On Sunday, Jose Siri (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.9%, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate).

Siri has driven in a run in 17 games this year (44.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (18.4%).

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .233 AVG .208 .288 OBP .259 .521 SLG .566 8 XBH 9 6 HR 5 14 RBI 10 24/6 K/BB 22/4 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings