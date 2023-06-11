Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .299 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 24 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (45.3%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.293
|AVG
|.305
|.323
|OBP
|.362
|.478
|SLG
|.611
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|23
|22/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|7
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.