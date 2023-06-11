Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .299 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

In 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 24 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (45.3%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .293 AVG .305 .323 OBP .362 .478 SLG .611 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 23 22/4 K/BB 25/9 7 SB 7

