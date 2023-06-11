Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .238 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%) Margot has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.200
|AVG
|.282
|.273
|OBP
|.354
|.325
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|7
|16/7
|K/BB
|12/7
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
