Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .238 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%) Margot has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in 16 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .200 AVG .282 .273 OBP .354 .325 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 11 RBI 7 16/7 K/BB 12/7 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings