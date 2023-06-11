Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday, June 11.

Djokovic is the favorite (-450) to take home the title against Ruud (+350).

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 11

Sunday, June 11 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud -450 Odds to Win Match +350 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

Ruud took home the win 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 versus Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday.

In his 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Djokovic has played an average of 25.8 games (31.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 14 matches on clay over the past year, Djokovic has played an average of 27.9 games (32.2 in best-of-five matches).

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court types, Ruud is averaging 27.0 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.

In 21 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 55.6% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Djokovic and Ruud have played four times, and Djokovic has won each of them, including their last matchup at the Nitto ATP Finals on November 20, 2022 (7-5, 6-3).

In terms of sets, Djokovic has secured eight versus Ruud (100.0%), while Ruud has clinched zero.

Djokovic has defeated Ruud in 51 of 82 total games between them, good for a 62.2% win rate.

Djokovic and Ruud have faced off four times, averaging 20.5 games and two sets per match.

