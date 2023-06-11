The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 43 of 63 games this year (68.3%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .292 AVG .287 .438 OBP .371 .558 SLG .426 13 XBH 7 8 HR 4 27 RBI 16 26/22 K/BB 34/15 6 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings