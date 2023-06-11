Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and the Texas Rangers (41-22) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 11.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (9-1) against the Rangers and Martin Perez (6-1).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-1-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 43, or 74.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in 12 games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 384.

The Rays have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule