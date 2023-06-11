Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .473 slugging percentage this season, racking up 242 extra-base hits.

The Rays rank fourth in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (384 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rays' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

McClanahan (9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

McClanahan has collected nine quality starts this year.

McClanahan will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers

