How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .473 slugging percentage this season, racking up 242 extra-base hits.
- The Rays rank fourth in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (384 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Rays' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- McClanahan (9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- McClanahan has collected nine quality starts this year.
- McClanahan will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
