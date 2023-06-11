The Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and the Texas Rangers (41-22) will square off on Sunday, June 11 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan starting for the Rays and Martin Perez toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rangers have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 43 out of the 58 games, or 74.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played 12 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (58.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -300 - 1st

