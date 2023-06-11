Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on June 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (9-1) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 30
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 73 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .296/.358/.474 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .290/.407/.493 slash line on the year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .297/.363/.487 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .268/.330/.506 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
