Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (9-1) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.02 ERA ranks first, 1.150 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane McClanahan's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has 73 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .296/.358/.474 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .290/.407/.493 slash line on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 7 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .297/.363/.487 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.330/.506 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.