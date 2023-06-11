The Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and Texas Rangers (41-22) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (9-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (6-1) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (9-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.02, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 13 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 13 chances this season.

McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Perez heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5).

