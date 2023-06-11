Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Taylor Walls (hitting .031 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .209 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Walls has recorded a hit in 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%), including five multi-hit games (10.4%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (29.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.3%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (45.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.162
|AVG
|.250
|.287
|OBP
|.344
|.243
|SLG
|.548
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|4
|RBI
|17
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/12
|7
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Perez (6-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.441 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
