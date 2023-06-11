Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 63 hits, batting .309 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 38 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (21 of 54), with more than one RBI seven times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (53.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.310
|AVG
|.308
|.402
|OBP
|.406
|.549
|SLG
|.549
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|22/16
|K/BB
|15/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Perez (6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.441 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
