Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (38-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-33) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees are 4-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 45 times and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

This season New York has won 26 of its 40 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 302 total runs this season.

The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox's record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been victorious 13 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (320 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox W 3-1 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello June 18 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule