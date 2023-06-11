The New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Willie Calhoun and Masataka Yoshida.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 102 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in MLB, slugging .421.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.325 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Bello has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.