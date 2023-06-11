How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Willie Calhoun and Masataka Yoshida.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 102 total home runs.
- New York ranks ninth in MLB, slugging .421.
- The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.211).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.325 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (3-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Bello has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Domingo Germán
