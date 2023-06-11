The New York Yankees (38-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees' Schmidt (2-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.459 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 45 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Bello is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Bello enters this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

