The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 108-95 loss to the Nuggets.

In this article we will dive into Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.1 PRA -- 32.8 32 PR -- 29.6 27.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 44 20 11 3 0 1 1 6/7/2023 41 22 17 3 0 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

