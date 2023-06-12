Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .231 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 59.5% of his 42 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.272
|AVG
|.177
|.298
|OBP
|.212
|.506
|SLG
|.355
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.39).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian (1-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He has a 7.21 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
