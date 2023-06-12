Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .231 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 59.5% of his 42 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .272 AVG .177 .298 OBP .212 .506 SLG .355 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings