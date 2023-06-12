How to Watch College Baseball Super Regionals Streaming Live - Monday, June 12
Want to find out how to watch or live stream college baseball on Monday, June 12? We've got you covered. For a complete list of NCAA baseball games that are airing on Fubo, check out the piece below.
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Teams TBA Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Every team's journey toward the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
