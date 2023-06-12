Francisco Mejia -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .240 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mejia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 44.8% of his games this year (13 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .212 AVG .271 .250 OBP .308 .365 SLG .396 6 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings