As of June 18 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.

At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Colts September 10 1 - +8000 Chiefs September 17 2 - +650 Texans September 24 3 - +15000 Falcons October 1 4 - +8000 @ Bills October 8 5 - +800 Colts October 15 6 - +8000 @ Saints October 19 7 - +3000 @ Steelers October 29 8 - +5000 49ers November 12 10 - +900 Titans November 19 11 - +12500 @ Texans November 26 12 - +15000 Bengals December 4 13 - +900 @ Browns December 10 14 - +3000 Ravens December 17 15 - +1800 @ Buccaneers December 24 16 - +12500 Panthers December 31 17 - +8000 @ Titans January 7 18 - +12500

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:24 PM ET.