Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
On Monday, Jose Siri (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .223 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.8% of those games.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had an RBI in 17 games this year (43.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.9%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season (51.3%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.234
|AVG
|.208
|.286
|OBP
|.259
|.506
|SLG
|.566
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|10
|26/6
|K/BB
|22/4
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.39 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (1-6) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
