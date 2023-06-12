Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .298.
- In 66.7% of his 54 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 54), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.290
|AVG
|.305
|.320
|OBP
|.362
|.473
|SLG
|.611
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|23
|22/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|7
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.39 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Kaprielian (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 7.21 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
