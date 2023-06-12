The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (43.5%).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.