Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|210.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 210.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 17.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|69
|84.1%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their past 10 games.
- Three of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in three of their last 10 games.
- This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
