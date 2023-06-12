In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). On defense they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries