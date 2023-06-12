The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA Finals game 5 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo!

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 108-95 on Friday. In the Nuggets' victory, Aaron Gordon put up 27 points (and added seven rebounds and six assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 25 in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Questionable Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 114.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.4 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

The Heat are posting 103.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 6.1 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 210.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.