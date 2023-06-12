Monday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and Butler had 25 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Caleb Martin MIA 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4

