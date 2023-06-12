Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 5
Monday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: ABC

Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets defeated the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and Butler had 25 for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Gordon
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bruce Brown
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3

Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|13
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is posting 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game (eighth in league).
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|29.5
|13.5
|10.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.7
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26.8
|5.7
|7.3
|2
|0.2
|3.1
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.3
|10.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|13.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.9
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|14.7
|5.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.4
