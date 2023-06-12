Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 26 games this year (40.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.291
|AVG
|.287
|.433
|OBP
|.371
|.547
|SLG
|.426
|13
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|34/15
|6
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.39).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Kaprielian (1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.