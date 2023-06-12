Monday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (17-50) at 9:40 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (8-1) against the Athletics and James Kaprielian (1-6).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 59 times and won 44, or 74.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has been at least -275 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 391.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).

Rays Schedule