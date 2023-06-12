The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 112 total home runs.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season, putting up 245 extra-base hits.

The Rays' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (391 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Eflin is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Eflin will try to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.

In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell

