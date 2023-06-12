How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 112 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season, putting up 245 extra-base hits.
- The Rays' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (391 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.202).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Eflin is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Eflin will try to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.
- In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
