When the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) and Oakland Athletics (17-50) square of in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, June 12, Zach Eflin will get the call for the Rays, while the Athletics will send James Kaprielian to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to win. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (8-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (1-6, 7.21 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rays and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-275), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 44, or 74.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rays went 8-1 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (26.2%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Luke Raley 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -400 - 1st

