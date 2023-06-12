Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Athletics on June 12, 2023
Wander Franco and Esteury Ruiz are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays' Zach Eflin (8-1) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Eflin has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 31
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|9
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has put up 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He has a .299/.360/.486 slash line so far this season.
- Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 65 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a slash line of .313/.405/.548 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He has a .264/.324/.341 slash line on the year.
- Ruiz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
