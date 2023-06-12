The Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) and Oakland Athletics (17-50) clash in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Rangers, and the Athletics a series win over the Brewers.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (8-1) versus the Athletics and James Kaprielian (1-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (8-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (1-6, 7.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (8-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 7.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eflin has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with 245 runs scored this season. They have a .223 batting average this campaign with 65 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Athletics have gone 9-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

The Athletics will send Kaprielian (1-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .286 batting average against him.

Kaprielian enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Kaprielian will try to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

James Kaprielian vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the best slugging percentage (.474) and ranks second in home runs hit (112) in all of MLB. They have a collective .264 batting average, and are third in the league with 603 total hits and second in MLB play scoring 391 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Kaprielian has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.