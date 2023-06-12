The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .211.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), with more than one hit five times (10.2%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .169 AVG .250 .297 OBP .344 .260 SLG .548 5 XBH 11 1 HR 6 5 RBI 17 23/13 K/BB 26/12 7 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings