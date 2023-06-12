Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .211.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), with more than one hit five times (10.2%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.169
|AVG
|.250
|.297
|OBP
|.344
|.260
|SLG
|.548
|5
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|17
|23/13
|K/BB
|26/12
|7
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.39).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
