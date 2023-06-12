After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is hitting .172 with a walk.

Brujan has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .231 AVG .125 .286 OBP .176 .231 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings