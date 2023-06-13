The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .272 AVG .167 .298 OBP .200 .506 SLG .333 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings