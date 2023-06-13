Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/10/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 VEG 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players