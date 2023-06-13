Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Panthers have +150 moneyline odds against the favorite Golden Knights (-185).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-185)
|Panthers (+150)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 15-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- In 59 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won 11 (64.7%).
- Florida has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +150 or more and is 7-1 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win.
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas hit the over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
