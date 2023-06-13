The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 32 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (15.3%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has an RBI in 23 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year (23 of 59), with two or more runs eight times (13.6%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .252 AVG .263 .336 OBP .346 .495 SLG .463 11 XBH 11 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings