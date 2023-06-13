Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Athletics.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .224 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 62.5% of his 40 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (30.0%), and in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (45.0%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (52.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|16
|.234
|AVG
|.211
|.286
|OBP
|.258
|.506
|SLG
|.596
|8
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|25/4
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.34 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Harris (1-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
