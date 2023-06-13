Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .245.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this year (32.0%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.217
|AVG
|.278
|.293
|OBP
|.349
|.349
|SLG
|.319
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|7
|16/8
|K/BB
|13/7
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.34).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Harris (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
