Manuel Margot -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .245.

Margot has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (32.0%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .217 AVG .278 .293 OBP .349 .349 SLG .319 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 11 RBI 7 16/8 K/BB 13/7 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings