Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Yankees on June 13, 2023
Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees square off at Citi Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (5-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|5.2
|11
|5
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|7.0
|5
|2
|1
|9
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 26
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has put up 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .216/.291/.420 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has put up 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.374/.415 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 62 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.331/.429 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).
- He's slashed .269/.344/.444 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
