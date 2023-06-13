The New York Mets (31-35) and New York Yankees (38-29) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Yankees a series loss to the Red Sox.

The Mets will call on Max Scherzer (5-2) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (5-2) will take the mound for the Mets, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.71 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Scherzer has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Severino heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Severino enters the game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.