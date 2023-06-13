Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) and the Oakland Athletics (18-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM on June 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (1-0) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Rays have won 44 out of the 60 games, or 73.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1, a 90.9% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 394.
- The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Yonny Chirinos vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Hogan Harris
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Ryan Weathers
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.