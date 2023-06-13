Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) and the Oakland Athletics (18-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (1-0) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Rays have won 44 out of the 60 games, or 73.3%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1, a 90.9% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 394.

The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

