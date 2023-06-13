The Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 113 home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .472 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 247 extra-base hits.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (394 total runs).

The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.12 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

So far this season, Beeks has not recorded a quality start.

Beeks has not yet lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in six starts). He averages 1.3 per outing.

In 14 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove

