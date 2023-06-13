How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 113 home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .472 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 247 extra-base hits.
- The Rays have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (394 total runs).
- The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jalen Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.12 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- So far this season, Beeks has not recorded a quality start.
- Beeks has not yet lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in six starts). He averages 1.3 per outing.
- In 14 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
